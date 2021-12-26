20221 Holiday Music Series at VBC

The Virginia Beer Company will be closed on Christmas Day so that our family can celebrate the day with their families...but we'll have plenty of beers & cheers on on Sunday, 12/19 and Sunday, 12/26!

Taps open and fire pits roar at Noon, with local musicians strumming some holiday (and non-holiday) tunes starting at 4 pm.

Enjoy warming pairings provided by rotating food trucks daily, and stock up on New Year's provisions with Half Price Fills on select suds from 12-9 pm.

Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, and Cheers from The Edge District!