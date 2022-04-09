Make plans to join us for the 2022 NRV Home Expo! The NRV Home Builders Association has put all your home care needs into one convenient location in the NRV at the Christiansburg Rec Center. This is the place to be if you are looking to:

- Build a new home

- Remodel your current home

- Find your mortgage lender

- Meet service providers to help you with your current project list

- and more!

We will have a floor full of local, trusted professionals who are available to answer your home care questions, provide you reliable resources and quick quotes, as well as show you samples of their skills and services.

Exact Hours:

Saturday, April 9th 9 am—5 pm

Sunday, April 10th 12 noon—5 pm

Admission is $5 for adults. Children under 18 are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Be sure to look for $2 off coupons online, in stores, and in your mailboxes.