2022 Jefferson Lab Open House

Jefferson Lab Sets Date for 2022 Open House Event

Save the Date: Jefferson Lab’s next Open House event is scheduled for March 26, 2022

The Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility will open its doors to the public for its next Open House event on March 26, 2022. The free event will offer an opportunity for people of all ages to explore Jefferson Lab’s world-class research facility, including tours of the lab’s unique facilities, hands-on activities and interactive demonstrations.

The lab's last public Open House event was held in May 2018 for more than 6,000 attendees. A 2020 Open House, which had been scheduled for September 2020, was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re starting to wrap up a lengthy maintenance period to run CEBAF over the summer and fall,” said Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson. “With the successful completion of our tight schedule of experiments by the end of the year, we are looking forward to once again opening up portions of CEBAF for the Open House next spring.”

During Jefferson Lab’s Open House, the public can gain access to areas of the facility that are off-limits during operations and have one-on-one interactions with the people behind the technologies and research carried out at Jefferson Lab. Areas of interest include active research and development centers, cryogenic facilities and the lab’s experimental research halls. Some of the most popular tour stops include portions of the one-of-a-kind Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility, where nearly 1,700 scientists from around the world carry out groundbreaking research to understand the basic building blocks of matter. Additionally offered are hands-on activities and interactive demonstrations for children, including the very popular cryogenics show.

More information about the next Open House event will be broadcast as it becomes available, with more specific information expected in early 2022. To be added to our event information distribution list for information updates and event reminders, email openhouse@jlab.org.