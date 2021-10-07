2021 Virtual Virginia Datathon

The Virginia Datathon is a 2-day virtual event in which teams of students, localities, non-profits, and the private sector leverage technology and data to develop innovative solutions addressing complex problems. This year's theme is Addressing Hunger through Bits and Bytes. Food insecurity rates across the nation are rising and in 2018, there were nearly 850,000 food-insecure Virginians, a number that only increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. This timely theme serves to solve a challenge that affects our neighbors, friends, and fellow community members. On October 7-8, 2021, Virginia Datathon teams will work to develop data-driven solutions to address hunger in the Commonwealth by providing actionable insights into how a food system can fuel all Virginians.

Team registration is now open and we are eager to see teams participate and show off their innovative solutions!

More information:https://www.cdo.virginia.gov/datathon/

Team registration: https://www.cdo.virginia.gov/datathon/team-registration/