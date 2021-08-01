Washington, D.C. DUI Attorney Shawn Sukumar is excited to sponsor the 2021 Summer Georgetown 5k, 10k, & Half in Washington, D.C. on August 1st. Take a run, jog, or walkalong the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal Path in D.C. to support deployed service members. Proceeds from the race benefit Operation Turbo, a nonprofit committed to making our troops feel more at home while overseas by sending them care packages. Registration is $25 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K, and $60 for the Half. There will be a $5 increase for registration after July 15. Race participants are encouraged to bring walkers, strollers, and pets on leashes. There is now a virtual option available for those who cannot attend on race day. For more information on this event, visit our event page.
2021 Summer Georgetown 5k, 10k, & Half
to
Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Path 3700 Water Street, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007
Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Path 3700 Water Street, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007
Health & Wellness
Jun 12, 2021Oct 9, 2021
Jun 12, 2021
Most Popular
Off the Grid
A super eco-friendly restaurant in Rappahannock County. Read more
Keepin' It Fresh
Reinventing Charlottesville’s iconic Dairy Market. Read more
The Return of the King
One of the most ambitious quests in the world has begun, and you are invited to help. Read more