2021 Summer Georgetown 5k, 10k, & Half

Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Path 3700 Water Street, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007

Washington, D.C. DUI Attorney Shawn Sukumar is excited to sponsor the 2021 Summer Georgetown 5k, 10k, & Half in Washington, D.C. on August 1st. Take a run, jog, or walkalong the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal Path in D.C. to support deployed service members. Proceeds from the race benefit Operation Turbo, a nonprofit committed to making our troops feel more at home while overseas by sending them care packages. Registration is $25 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K, and $60 for the Half. There will be a $5 increase for registration after July 15. Race participants are encouraged to bring walkers, strollers, and pets on leashes. There is now a virtual option available for those who cannot attend on race day. For more information on this event, visit our event page.

Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Path 3700 Water Street, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007
