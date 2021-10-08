2021 Richmond Folk Festival

The Richmond Folk Festival will return this fall, live and in person, to celebrate its 17th anniversary the weekend of October 8-10, 2021. The festival has become one of Virginia’s largest, drawing fans each year to downtown Richmond’s riverfront to celebrate the roots, richness and variety of American culture through music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food.

​

The free, three-day event is presented by Venture Richmond Events, in partnership with the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA), the Virginia Folklife Program, the Center for Cultural Vibrancy, the Children’s Museum, and the City of Richmond.

​

Featuring six stages and showcasing music and dance from more than 30 artists from around the nation and the world, the Richmond Folk Festival also features a wide variety of food trucks, marketplace vendors and folk life programming.