2021 National Capital Area Virtual Kidney Walk

Join us on Saturday, October 23rd for the 2021 National Capital Area Kidney Walk, presented by the National Kidney Foundation - National Capital Office, where we invite you to #LaceUp your walking shoes and join us virtually, wherever you are, as we celebrate and honor those who have experienced the battle with kidney disease, all while raising critical funds to help provide a brighter future to those in our community still in need. Funds raised from this event will continue our commitment to provide all patients with a better quality of life through research, advocacy and increasing living kidney donation. Visit kidneywalk.org/NCA to register, form a team, make a donation and learn more about how YOU can make an impact today.

Questions? Want to get involved? Contact Teddy Mosher, Development Manager for the NKF National Capital Region, at giles.mosher@kidney.org

