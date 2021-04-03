2021 Mount Vernon Trail 5K & 10K

to

George Mason Masonic Memorial 101 Callahan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia 22301

The 2021 Mount Vernon Trail 5K & 10K is quickly approaching. Steve Duckett, Attorney at Law is excited to sponsor this race to support Dare2Tri and their mission of enhancing the lives of people with disabilities through exercise and community. Join the race and help us raise funds so Dare2Tri can continue its work in supporting individuals with disabilities. The 10K portion of the race will start at 7:45 a.m., with the 5K starting shortly after at 8:00 a.m. Racers are guaranteed a t-shirt if registered by March 24, and all participants who finish either race will receive a finisher’s medal. To learn more about this race, visit Steve Duckett Attorney at Law’s race page.

Info

George Mason Masonic Memorial 101 Callahan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia 22301
Charity & Fundraisers
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2021 Mount Vernon Trail 5K & 10K - 2021-04-03 07:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2021 Mount Vernon Trail 5K & 10K - 2021-04-03 07:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2021 Mount Vernon Trail 5K & 10K - 2021-04-03 07:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2021 Mount Vernon Trail 5K & 10K - 2021-04-03 07:45:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular