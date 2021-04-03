The 2021 Mount Vernon Trail 5K & 10K is quickly approaching. Steve Duckett, Attorney at Law is excited to sponsor this race to support Dare2Tri and their mission of enhancing the lives of people with disabilities through exercise and community. Join the race and help us raise funds so Dare2Tri can continue its work in supporting individuals with disabilities. The 10K portion of the race will start at 7:45 a.m., with the 5K starting shortly after at 8:00 a.m. Racers are guaranteed a t-shirt if registered by March 24, and all participants who finish either race will receive a finisher’s medal. To learn more about this race, visit Steve Duckett Attorney at Law’s race page.