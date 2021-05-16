Come out and join Virginia criminal defense lawyer Karin Riley Porter at this year’s 2021 Lake Trail 5K, 10K, and Half to support our United States troops! Participants are invited to take a scenic route through Burke Lake Park, with a virtual option available as well. This year’s race will benefit Operation Turbo, an organization dedicated to sending thoughtful care packages to our soldiers abroad. For more information and to register, please visit our event page here.
2021 Lake Trail 5K, 10K, and Half
to
Lake Fairfax Park 1400 Lake Fairfax Park Drive, Reston, Virginia 20191
Lake Fairfax Park 1400 Lake Fairfax Park Drive, Reston, Virginia 20191
Sports
Most Popular
Sealin’ Good
Harbor seals are typically found in colder waters, but some have found a home along the Bay Bridge-Tunnel. Read more