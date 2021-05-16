Come out and join Virginia criminal defense lawyer Karin Riley Porter at this year’s 2021 Lake Trail 5K, 10K, and Half to support our United States troops! Participants are invited to take a scenic route through Burke Lake Park, with a virtual option available as well. This year’s race will benefit Operation Turbo, an organization dedicated to sending thoughtful care packages to our soldiers abroad. For more information and to register, please visit our event page here.