2021 Chase a Cure 5K & 10K

to

Burke Lake Park 7315 Ox Road, Burke, Virginia 22039-1929

The team at Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP is excited to sponsor this year’s Chase a Cure 5K & 10K held on October 9, 2021! Proceeds raised from this event will support the American Cancer Society and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in their efforts to fight against the disease and provide emotional support for those fighting the battle. The race will be held at Burke Lake Park, with the 10K beginning at 7:45 AM and the 5K beginning at 8:00 AM. For those who cannot attend the event on race day, there is a virtual option. For more information on this race, please visit our event page.

Info

Burke Lake Park 7315 Ox Road, Burke, Virginia 22039-1929
Fitness, Health & Wellness
703-323-6600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2021 Chase a Cure 5K & 10K - 2021-08-19 07:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2021 Chase a Cure 5K & 10K - 2021-08-19 07:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2021 Chase a Cure 5K & 10K - 2021-08-19 07:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2021 Chase a Cure 5K & 10K - 2021-08-19 07:45:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular