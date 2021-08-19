2021 Chase a Cure 5K & 10K

The team at Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP is excited to sponsor this year’s Chase a Cure 5K & 10K held on October 9, 2021! Proceeds raised from this event will support the American Cancer Society and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in their efforts to fight against the disease and provide emotional support for those fighting the battle. The race will be held at Burke Lake Park, with the 10K beginning at 7:45 AM and the 5K beginning at 8:00 AM. For those who cannot attend the event on race day, there is a virtual option. For more information on this race, please visit our event page.