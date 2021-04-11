2021 Care Packages at Carderock 5K, 10K, and Half

The 2021 Care Packages at Carderock 5K, 10K, & Half is almost here. Capital Family Law Group is proud to sponsor this race to help support Operation Turbo and their “Boxes From Home” program that sends care packages to deployed troops who may otherwise not receive mail. The race will take place at the Carderock Recreation Area in Potomac, MD on April 11th, with the first race starting at 8:00 a.m. Registration fees vary depending on the race you wish to run in, and if you register before March 31, you will save $5 on your registration fee and are guaranteed a t-shirt. To take advantage of this offer, or to learn more about this race, visit Capital Family Law Group’s race page.