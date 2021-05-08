2021 ASK 5K and Fun Walk

Join Commonwealth Law Group in supporting the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation at this year’s ASK 5K and Fun Walk on May 8th. All proceeds from this event will go to helping ASK support child cancer patients and their families both emotionally and financially. This year’s race will be virtual, so pick your favorite running spot and join us at 10:00 AM to raise money for this important organization. To learn more about how you can purchase your ticket(s) for this event, visit our given website.