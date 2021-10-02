2021 2nd Street Festival

The 2nd Street Festival in Richmond returns in 2021 for its 33rd anniversary, celebrating the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood. As always, this FREE event takes place the first full weekend in October. Over the years, it has grown to be one of Richmond's favorite annual events and a homecoming to Jackson Ward to reminisce about the days when 2nd Street was the heart and soul of Richmond's African-American community and was known as “the Harlem of the South.” Today, Jackson Ward continues to be a thriving Richmond neighborhood and community, and the 2nd Street Festival is an annual celebration of its past, present and future.