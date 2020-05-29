2020 Virginia NHRA Nationals

Making its first appearance at the track since 2009, the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series had a memorable return to Virginia Motorsports Park in 2018 and will power back to the fan-favorite track in 2020 for the third annual Virginia NHRA Nationals, May 29-31, 2020.

As always, fans can interact with their favorite drivers as they’re granted an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. This unique opportunity gives fans direct access to the teams, allowing them to see firsthand the highly-skilled mechanics service their hot rods between rounds, and get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers.

Fans also will want to visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create a carnival atmosphere, with interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

To purchase general-admission or reserved seats, call 800-884-NHRA (6472). Tickets also are available online at www.NHRA.com/tickets