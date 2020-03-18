2020 Virginia Food & Beverage Expo

Sponsored by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), the Virginia Food and Beverage Expo connects industry buyers with Virginia specialty food and beverage products. The trade show takes place once every two years to promote Virginia products and advance economic development.

Retailers, wholesalers, distributors, food service representatives and those in search of private-label brands will find hundreds of Virginia-produced and processed products that are properly packaged and labeled for the retail setting. Attendees meet one-on-one with producers, select new items and place orders right on the show floor. You must register to exhibit or attend.