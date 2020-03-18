Meet your favorite authors! The 26th annual Virginia Festival of the Book takes place March 18-22, 2020, in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia. Featuring more than 125 public programs, the Festival celebrates new work in all genres and for all ages and levels of readers. Most Festival programs are free to attend and open to the public. The full schedule is available on VaBook.org.
2020 Virginia Festival of the Book
Downtown Charlottesville , Virginia 22902
Downtown Charlottesville , Virginia 22902 View Map
Feb 20, 2020
Feb 20, 2020
