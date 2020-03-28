2020 ForKids Art Auction - Abracadabra: Let the Magic Begin

Norfolk Waterside Marriott 235 East Main Street , Norfolk, Virginia 23510

It’s absolute magic.

Every year, hundreds of people come together to transform the lives of homeless children and their families right here in Hampton Roads. They bid on priceless art with titles like “Epipetric” and “Gooey Egg” and, when the night is over, they will help us lift over 70,000 individuals in our community. That is some powerful fairy dust.

On March 28, 2020, over 600 magical creatures will gather for the 19th Annual ForKids Art Auction. Once again, ForKids is conjuring up a community of supporters who believe in helping homeless families and children in our community.

We hope you will join us on this magic carpet ride!

Norfolk Waterside Marriott 235 East Main Street , Norfolk, Virginia 23510
