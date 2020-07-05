2020 Fireworks 5K & 10K

The 2020 Fireworks 5K and 10K is quickly approaching. Steve Duckett, Attorney at Law is excited to sponsor this race to support the Semper Fi Fund on one of the most American holiday weekends. Join the race to raise money for our troops who need our help in recovering from serving our country. The 10K portion of the race will start at 7:45 a.m., with the 5K starting shortly after at 8:00 a.m. All participants who finish either race will receive a finisher’s medal. To learn more about this race, visit Steve Duckett Attorney at Law’s race page.