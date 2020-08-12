2020 Chase a Cure 5K

Burke Lake Park Address: 7315 Ox Rd , Virginia 22039

Come out and join Immigration Attorney Natalia Segermeister on a beautiful run through Burke Lake Park on October 10th! Proceeds from this race will benefit the American Cancer Society in their efforts to conduct research, educate on preventative habits, and offer emotional support to those who have been touched by cancer. For more more information and to register, please visit our event page.

Business & Career, Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness
