2019 USO Warrior Classic Golf Tournament

The 2019 Warrior Classic will return to Aeropines Golf Course on board Naval Air STation Oceana on Friday, May 17, 2019. This 18-hole Florida Best-Ball/Captains choice golf tournament, hosted by Father Habet’s Assembly 1505 of the Knights of Columbus, will raise funds to support year round operations and programs from the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia (USOHRCV) for the benefit of service members and their families living in our communities. The tournament is open to the public for patriotic Americans to show their support for the men and women who wear the cloth of our nation.

Your support is needed to make this event a success! Please consider:

-Register a team to play on the links

-Donate a raffle prize such as a gift basket, gift card, or certificate

-Sponsor the tournament

-Honor a loved on on our Path of Patriots

Shotgun starts at 9:30 a.m. Each registered player will receive a continental breakfast, a tee gift, a premium raffle prize ticket, 2 door prize raffle tickets, range balls, putting geen, 18 holes of golf with cart, and a ticket to the post round awards picnic. Sponsorship packages vary, but begin at $100.

Visit the 2019 USO Warrior Classic website at https://birdeasepro.com/2019usowarriorclassic/ for registration and sponsorship opportunities.

Thank you to our 2019 USO Warrior Classic Sponsor, Optima Health.