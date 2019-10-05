2019 Richmond Parade of Homes

The Home Building Association of Richmond’s 68th Annual Parade of Homes event will return to the Greater Richmond area on October 5-6, 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is the premier program showcasing the best new homes in the region and is free for the public. There will be 73 new homes built by 29 builder members in this year’s show. This is the best opportunity to see every type of new home imaginable in the area, showcasing the latest in designs, construction techniques, and materials, at prices ranging from the low $200s to over $1 million. Plus, vote for your favorite home in the People’s Choice Award! For more details and an interactive map, visit https://www.richmondparadeofhomes.com/.
