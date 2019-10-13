2019 Reston Pumpkin 5K & Kids’ Pumpkin Dash

Get ready for the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce’s Reston Pumpkin 5K & Kids’ Dash on Sunday, October 13, starting at 8:15 AM. Participants are encouraged to début their Halloween costumes and join in the fun with the whole family!

Runner Swag: All runners will receive a technical race t-shirt, race bib, post-race refreshments, and race course experience.

Rain or shine.

Facebook Event - https://www.facebook.com/events/346861539527398/

Website & Registration - https://potomac.enmotive.com/events/register/2019-reston-pumpkin-5k