2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k

to Google Calendar - 2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k - 2019-05-25 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k - 2019-05-25 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k - 2019-05-25 09:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k - 2019-05-25 09:00:00

Tarara Winery 13648 Tarara Lane , Leesburg, Virginia 20176

Trusts and Estates Attorney Kerri Castellini is excited to be a sponsor of the 2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k at Tarara Winery in Loudoun, Virginia at 9:00 AM on May 25th. Proceeds benefit the EOD Warrior Foundation in providing educational, financial and emotional support to the EOD community. The event is $30 for the 5k and $45 for the 10k. Wine down after the race with a wine tasting provided by Tarara Winery. Runners will also receive a finisher’s medal and event shirt. Visit our 2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k page for more information and to register for the event.

Info

Tarara Winery 13648 Tarara Lane , Leesburg, Virginia 20176 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k - 2019-05-25 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k - 2019-05-25 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k - 2019-05-25 09:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k - 2019-05-25 09:00:00
Top It Off

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular