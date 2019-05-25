Trusts and Estates Attorney Kerri Castellini is excited to be a sponsor of the 2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k at Tarara Winery in Loudoun, Virginia at 9:00 AM on May 25th. Proceeds benefit the EOD Warrior Foundation in providing educational, financial and emotional support to the EOD community. The event is $30 for the 5k and $45 for the 10k. Wine down after the race with a wine tasting provided by Tarara Winery. Runners will also receive a finisher’s medal and event shirt. Visit our 2019 National Wine Day 5k & 10k page for more information and to register for the event.
