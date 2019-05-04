Don’t miss the FREE 2019 National Math Festival, organized by the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute. This all-ages event brings today’s most fascinating mathematicians together for a variety of presentations, performances, short creative films, and hands-on puzzles, games, art-making, mathletic competitions, and more. See how math connects to what you love. Film animation? Pro football? Magic? Music? Dating? Dance? Cryptography? Planet Earth? Whatever your interest, we’ve got the math for that!