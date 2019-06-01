2019 Cornhole Tournament & Family Day

Come join We Heart Harlie and Friends for our Second Annual Cornhole Tournament and Family Day on Saturday June, 1st at SCOR. Doors open at 11:30am for warm up and the tournament will start promptly at 1:00pm. Teams are guaranteed 4 games in a playoff format. In addition we will have casual cornhole, life size jenga, bounce house, food, beer, and more! $50 per team, two players per team, FREE general admission.

We Heart Harlie and Friends mission is to offset the financial strain of medically fragile children. We’ve funded a variety of things for our families including a handicap accessible van, a handicap remodeled bathroom and travel expenses for cross country hospital journeys. Whether you’re looking for a competitive afternoon or a place to bring the family, this event will be a great way to kick off your summer!