2019 Cornhole Tournament & Family Day

Sports Center of Richmond 1385 Overbrook Rd,, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Come join We Heart Harlie and Friends for our Second Annual Cornhole Tournament and Family Day on Saturday June, 1st at SCOR. Doors open at 11:30am for warm up and the tournament will start promptly at 1:00pm. Teams are guaranteed 4 games in a playoff format. In addition we will have casual cornhole, life size jenga, bounce house, food, beer, and more! $50 per team, two players per team, FREE general admission.

We Heart Harlie and Friends mission is to offset the financial strain of medically fragile children. We’ve funded a variety of things for our families including a handicap accessible van, a handicap remodeled bathroom and travel expenses for cross country hospital journeys. Whether you’re looking for a competitive afternoon or a place to bring the family, this event will be a great way to kick off your summer!

