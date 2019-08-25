2019 Burke Lake 5K & 10K

to Google Calendar - 2019 Burke Lake 5K & 10K - 2019-08-25 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Burke Lake 5K & 10K - 2019-08-25 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Burke Lake 5K & 10K - 2019-08-25 08:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Burke Lake 5K & 10K - 2019-08-25 08:00:00

Burke Lake Park 7315 Ox Road, Burke, Virginia 22039-1929

Join Virginia criminal defense lawyer Karin Riley Porter at the 2019 Burke Lake 5K & 10K, assisting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their families. The race will start and end in Burke Lake Park, which is in Fairfax Station, Fairfax County, Virginia. The race takes place on Sunday August 25, 2019 with the 10K starting at 7:45 AM and the 5K starting at 8:00 AM. After the run, check out the beauty of the Burke Lake Park Marina as well as the rest of the surrounding area!

Info

Burke Lake Park 7315 Ox Road, Burke, Virginia 22039-1929 View Map
Health & Wellness, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 2019 Burke Lake 5K & 10K - 2019-08-25 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Burke Lake 5K & 10K - 2019-08-25 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Burke Lake 5K & 10K - 2019-08-25 08:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Burke Lake 5K & 10K - 2019-08-25 08:00:00
Join the Party

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular