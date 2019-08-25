Join Virginia criminal defense lawyer Karin Riley Porter at the 2019 Burke Lake 5K & 10K, assisting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their families. The race will start and end in Burke Lake Park, which is in Fairfax Station, Fairfax County, Virginia. The race takes place on Sunday August 25, 2019 with the 10K starting at 7:45 AM and the 5K starting at 8:00 AM. After the run, check out the beauty of the Burke Lake Park Marina as well as the rest of the surrounding area!