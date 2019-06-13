2019 Boardwalk Art Show

20th to 36th Streets on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk

FREE admission

Celebrating 64 years!

Join us for Virginia Beach’s longest running annual oceanfront event and one of the best outdoor fine art shows on the eastern seaboard!

See the full schedule of events and participating artists

Purchase tickets for the Boardwalk Beach Club and enjoy a gourmet lunch by Steinhilber's!

2019 Art Show Hours:

Thursday, June 13 | Noon-6pm*

Friday, June 14 | 10am-6pm*

Saturday, June 15 | 10am-6pm*

Sunday, June 16 | 10am-5pm

*Enjoy free concerts at 24th Street Park these evenings!