2019 Beef & Music Festival

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School will hold its 37th annual Beef and Music Festival on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the school, 2501 Academy Road. $100 Admission will cover dinner & unlimited beer/wine for 2 adults, live music with the Illbillys and a chance to win THE $5,000 Grand Prize in our raffle drawing. This year we welcome back Gail Mirabella & The Dynamo Dogs for an encore performance at this year's event. World Class Canine Entertainers that have been performing shows around the country for over a decade. https://www.facebook.com/GailMirabellaTheDynamoDogs/

The event will include a live and silent auction, $5,000 raffle drawing, barbecue, live music, a beer truck & wine, children’s activities and entertainment for the whole family.

For more information, contact 804-598-4211 or information@bshknights.org.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! https://www.bshknights.org/bmf-2019