2019 Beef & Music Festival

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School 2501 Academy Rd 2501 Academy Rd, Virginia 23139

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School will hold its 37th annual Beef and Music Festival on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the school, 2501 Academy Road. $100 Admission will cover dinner & unlimited beer/wine for 2 adults, live music with the Illbillys and a chance to win THE $5,000 Grand Prize in our raffle drawing. This year we welcome back Gail Mirabella & The Dynamo Dogs for an encore performance at this year's event. World Class Canine Entertainers that have been performing shows around the country for over a decade. https://www.facebook.com/GailMirabellaTheDynamoDogs/

The event will include a live and silent auction, $5,000 raffle drawing, barbecue, live music, a beer truck & wine, children’s activities and entertainment for the whole family.

For more information, contact 804-598-4211 or information@bshknights.org.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! https://www.bshknights.org/bmf-2019

