2019 Atlantic Shores Home & Garden Tour

Free event featuring tours of select villas and apartments within Atlantic Shores Retirement community, showcasing interior and floral designs, galleries with artwork from resident artists, community landscaping and Victory Garden tours. Guests will also enjoy hospitality stations featuring specialty cuisine prepared by Atlantic Shores’ award-winning chefs, paired with accompanying wines. Event will conclude with a lakeside luncheon with games and live music. RSVP requested at www.atlanticshoresliving.com or call 757-716-3000.