2018 Winter Wildlife Festival

Stop by the Princess Anne Recreation Center, Saturday January 27th for the 2018 Winter Wildlife Festival Exhibit Hall to check out the vendors and environmental exhibitors, walk-up workshops, live animals, and raffles! Children's activities will take place at the neighboring Princess Anne Library. Local food trucks will offer delicious eats from 11 am to 2 pm. Want to become an exhibitor? Download an exhibitor application online.

For additional information about Winter Wildlife, festival excursions, workshops or the keynote speaker, please visit www.VBgov.com/winterwildlife

*Exhibit Hall is free and open to the public. Prices vary for excursions and workshops.

Princess Anne Recreation Center 1400 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23454 View Map
