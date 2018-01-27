Stop by the Princess Anne Recreation Center, Saturday January 27th for the 2018 Winter Wildlife Festival Exhibit Hall to check out the vendors and environmental exhibitors, walk-up workshops, live animals, and raffles! Children's activities will take place at the neighboring Princess Anne Library. Local food trucks will offer delicious eats from 11 am to 2 pm. Want to become an exhibitor? Download an exhibitor application online.

For additional information about Winter Wildlife, festival excursions, workshops or the keynote speaker, please visit www.VBgov.com/winterwildlife

*Exhibit Hall is free and open to the public. Prices vary for excursions and workshops.