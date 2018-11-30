Come experience the splendor of Christmas as the Thomas Road Worship Ministry presents the 2018 Virginia Christmas Spectacular – Christmas Comes to Love.

Love, Virginia is a small-town with a big heart, colorful characters and lots of Christmas spirit…and it’s the setting for this year’s show. You’ll enjoy dazzling lights, beautiful costumes, precision dancing, and the singing of our most cherished songs of the season, featuring the 250-voice Thomas Road Worship Choir & Orchestra. Plan now to make this spectacular a part of your Christmas celebration. You don’t want to miss it!

***There are five performances in the state-of-the-art Thomas Road Worship Center:

Friday, November 30 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 1 at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 2 at 4:00 PM

Ticket prices range from $8 to $18 (plus tax and ticket fee).