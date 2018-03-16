2018 USATF Masters Track and Field National Indoor Championships

USATF and the Potomac Valley Track Club will host the 2018 Masters Indoor Championships at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex next to FedEx Field in Landover Maryland. The competition will feature athletes from 30 to 100+! Among the entrants are reigning world champions, former Olympians, recent world record setters, defending national champions, and many Washington Metro Area stars.

Taking place just outside of Washington D.C., this promises to be an exciting showcase with the full complement of indoor track and field events including racewalking, relays and the men's and women's indoor Pentathlon.

Spectators are welcome and admittance is FREE!!!