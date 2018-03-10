2018 Northern Virginia VisionWalk Launch & Learn

Come join the Northern Virginia chapter of the Foundation Fighting Blindness to kick off the 13th Annual Northern Virginia VisionWalk with the Northern Virginia VisionWalk Launch & Learn! This fun, complimentary lunch is a great opportunity to mix and mingle with our Walk Chairs, Team Captains and other Walkers. A brief VisionWalk introduction will followed by a stirring presentation from guest speaker and retinal scientist, Dr. Wai Wong from the National Eye Institute. Dr. Wong’s expertise and unique perspective on the study and practice of ophthalmology will captivate the audience questions are encouraged. Come ready with an empty stomach and plenty of questions!

Location: Theismann’s Restaurant (1800 Diagonal Road, Alexandria)

Date: Sunday, March 10

Registration: 11:00 a.m.

Program & Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

To RSVP, call/email Connor Archibald at (410) 423-0618 and CArchibald@FightBlindness.org. Space is limited so reserve a spot for you and your team today!