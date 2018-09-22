2018 Lord Fairfax Charity Ride

Join the Lord Fairfax Charity Ride this September as an extension of Fairfax County's 275th Anniversary.

This charity motorcycle ride led by Lord Nicholas Fairfax, a descendant of the namesake of Fairfax County and a current member of England’s House of Lords, will benefit four Northern Virginia charities. The LFCR will offer multiple ride routes spanning one to four days, with the latter circumnavigating the approximate 5.2 million acres of the original Northern Neck Proprietary/Fairfax Land Grant deeded to the Fairfax family many years ago. Nicholas Fairfax will lead the ride, along with VIP guests including Lady Rose Cecil and others to be announced at a later date.

Participants in the Ride will have three options. Motorcycle riders will depart on September 22 from Patriot Harley-Davidson in the City of Fairfax. Those looking to camp along the way can participate in the 2-day ride or the 4-day ride, which will stop at campsites and lodges along the ride route. A "car rally" will be offered for families and friends. A brief ceremony will take place at the Fairfax Stone on the afternoon of September 22. Visit the website to learn more.

The four charity benefactors are the Fairfax Mason Research Fund at George Mason University, The Lamb Center, the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office Project Lifesaver, and the Bethlehem Baptist Church Community Support Program. Learn more about the charities and donate here: https://lordfairfaxride.org/charity-donation-page.

The Ride is supported by Fairfax Harley Davidson Owners Group (H.O.G.), Patriot Harley-Davidson, Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, and Visit Fairfax.

Learn more at www.lordfairfaxride.org.