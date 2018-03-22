2018 Live Your Dash Luncheon

The John Marshall Hotel 101 N. 5th Street, Suite 303, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Full Circle’s annual luncheon is themed after the poem titled “Live Your Dash.” Join us on Thursday, March 22nd at The John Marshall Ballrooms for what promises to be an inspiring event, headlined by keynote speaker, Matthew Hirschberg. From addict and felon to best-selling author and successful business owner, Matthew’s story is one of hope. His extraordinary journey serves as proof that any obstacle in life can be overcome. “Live Your Dash” community awards will be presented to those in the metro Richmond area who are making a difference and “living their dash.” For more information, please visit www.fullcirclegc.org/live-your-dash or contact Allison Schooley at 804.912.2947 ext 108 or allisonschooley@fullcirclegc.org

The John Marshall Hotel 101 N. 5th Street, Suite 303, Richmond, Virginia 23219
