2018 Lime Connect Century Ride

Make history with Lime Connect by joining us for the inaugural Lime Connect Century Ride presented by Bloomberg Philanthropies! This event will bring together passionate riders and supporters for a scenic ride across Northern Virginia for a great cause: forging a pathway to success in the corporate workplace for students and professionals - including veterans - with disabilities. 100% of all proceeds raised will go toward Lime Connect’s mission to rebrand disability through achievement. 30-mile, 66-mile, and 100-mile routes available.