2018 Lime Connect Century Ride

to Google Calendar - 2018 Lime Connect Century Ride - 2018-11-03 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 Lime Connect Century Ride - 2018-11-03 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 Lime Connect Century Ride - 2018-11-03 07:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 Lime Connect Century Ride - 2018-11-03 07:00:00

The Bike Lane Reston 11150 Sunset Hills Rd, New York 20190

Make history with Lime Connect by joining us for the inaugural Lime Connect Century Ride presented by Bloomberg Philanthropies! This event will bring together passionate riders and supporters for a scenic ride across Northern Virginia for a great cause: forging a pathway to success in the corporate workplace for students and professionals - including veterans - with disabilities. 100% of all proceeds raised will go toward Lime Connect’s mission to rebrand disability through achievement. 30-mile, 66-mile, and 100-mile routes available.

Info
The Bike Lane Reston 11150 Sunset Hills Rd, New York 20190 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - 2018 Lime Connect Century Ride - 2018-11-03 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 Lime Connect Century Ride - 2018-11-03 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 Lime Connect Century Ride - 2018-11-03 07:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 Lime Connect Century Ride - 2018-11-03 07:00:00
Just Like Old Friends

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular