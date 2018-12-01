2018 Holiday Bazaar at The Farm

Courthouse Creek Cider (Maidens, VA) 1581 Maidens Rd, Maidens, Virginia 23102

Join Courthouse Creek Cider for a fun filled day on the farm! Our 2nd Annual Holiday Bazaar will be held Dec 1st, 2018 beginning at 1:00 pm. Sip rustic cider, listen to Christmas tunes played by a pianist while holiday shopping from local vendor/artisans! We will also have our yummy hot mulled cider to keep you nice and toasty while you browse! Food will be available. Vendors include: Hickory Syrup by Happy Camper, Knittables, Assemblage RVA, Bee is for Bead, The Farm Needle, Vanilla & Bourbon, Uptown Girlie Nails, and By Faith Jewelry.

