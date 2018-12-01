Join Courthouse Creek Cider for a fun filled day on the farm! Our 2nd Annual Holiday Bazaar will be held Dec 1st, 2018 beginning at 1:00 pm. Sip rustic cider, listen to Christmas tunes played by a pianist while holiday shopping from local vendor/artisans! We will also have our yummy hot mulled cider to keep you nice and toasty while you browse! Food will be available. Vendors include: Hickory Syrup by Happy Camper, Knittables, Assemblage RVA, Bee is for Bead, The Farm Needle, Vanilla & Bourbon, Uptown Girlie Nails, and By Faith Jewelry.
2018 Holiday Bazaar at The Farm
Courthouse Creek Cider (Maidens, VA) 1581 Maidens Rd, Maidens, Virginia 23102
Courthouse Creek Cider (Maidens, VA) 1581 Maidens Rd, Maidens, Virginia 23102
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
Nov 30, 2018
