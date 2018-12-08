2018 Holiday Bazaar - in the City

Courthouse Creek Cider - Scott's Addition 3300 W. Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230

Join Courthouse Creek Cider for a fun filled day in Scott's Addition! Our 1st Annual Holiday Bazaar (in the city) will be held on Dec 8th, 2018 beginning at 12:00 pm! Sip on rustic cider while holiday shopping from the local vendor/artisans, AND listen to a Christmas Jazz Duo in our tasting room! We will have our yummy hot mulled cider to keep you nice and toasty! Vendors include (so far) Claybrook Pottery, WASH dsgn, Assemblagerva, Nicole Gomez Art, Cur Custom Blades, ObscurO Jewelry, Hickory Syrup by Happy Camper, Stachesquatch

