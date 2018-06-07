2018 HEAV Virginia Homeschool Convention

Homeschooling, or considering it? Get the information and inspiration you need at the 35th Annual Virginia Homeschool Convention, Home Education: Train Up!, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on June 7-9, 2018. Keynote speakers Voddie Baucham, Sam Sorbo (Let There Be Light, God’s Not Dead), and John Stonestreet (The Colson Center) join many brand-new and old-favorite speakers like Andrew Pudewa, Heidi St. John, Rachael Carman, Kathy Koch, Todd Wilson, Dave Stotts, and many more! Features include “An Evening of Real Refreshment,” “Walk Thru the Bible,” and “The Art of Marriage Live!” A 125,000 sq-foot Exhibit Hall includes more than 350 booths, a robotics expo, hands-on science demos, an instrument petting zoo, plus an expanded college fair, music competition, HUGE used curriculum sale, teen program, children’s program, chess championships, and more. FREE How-to-Begin-Homeschooling Workshops on Thursday. Qualified parents of preschoolers attend FREE! Find out more at www.heav.org/convention.