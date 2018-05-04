2018 Food Fight - The Nation’s Fight Against Hunger

The 2018 Food Fight is a 3-day event where volunteers can help pack 5,000,000 meals to feed over 14,000 children around the world. Imagine a project where people from all walks of life stand side by side pushing toward greater levels of action and community involvement, for the greater good of starving children around the world. Thousands of volunteers from across Northern Virginia will come together with a common goal of fighting world hunger.

There are opportunities for youth groups, church groups, scouts, families, and individuals. People of all abilities and faiths, ages 5 and up, are invited to participate. Registration will open in March 2018 at 2018foodfight.com.

The event is hosted by New Hope Church, Lorton, VA (newhope.org), in partnership with hunger relief organization, Feed My Starving Children (fmsc.org).