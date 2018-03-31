2018 Community Egg Hunt

Join us for our annual Egg Hunt at Van Dyck park on March 31st! Fun activities from 10:00 am–1:00pm. Open and free to the community, thanks to our sponsors at Combined Properties. No registration required. All ages welcome!
Egg Hunt Schedule:
10:45 - Ages 8-10
11:15 - Ages 6-7
11:45 - Ages 4-5
12:15 - Ages 2-3
Bring your camera! The Bunny will be present! Food items will be available for sale (cash only).
Merchants from the following Combined Properties shopping centers include:
• Courthouse Plaza
• Pickett Shopping Center
• Turnpike Shopping Center
Van Dyck Park, 3720 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax