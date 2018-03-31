2018 Community Egg Hunt

to Google Calendar - 2018 Community Egg Hunt - 2018-03-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 Community Egg Hunt - 2018-03-31 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 Community Egg Hunt - 2018-03-31 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 Community Egg Hunt - 2018-03-31 10:00:00

Van Dyck Park 3720 Old Lee Hwy , Virginia 22030

Join us for our annual Egg Hunt at Van Dyck park on March 31st! Fun activities from 10:00 am–1:00pm. Open and free to the community, thanks to our sponsors at Combined Properties. No registration required. All ages welcome!

Egg Hunt Schedule:

10:45 - Ages 8-10

11:15 - Ages 6-7

11:45 - Ages 4-5

12:15 - Ages 2-3

Bring your camera! The Bunny will be present! Food items will be available for sale (cash only).

Merchants from the following Combined Properties shopping centers include:

• Courthouse Plaza

• Pickett Shopping Center

• Turnpike Shopping Center

Van Dyck Park, 3720 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax

Info
Van Dyck Park 3720 Old Lee Hwy , Virginia 22030 View Map
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
7033857858
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 2018 Community Egg Hunt - 2018-03-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 Community Egg Hunt - 2018-03-31 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 Community Egg Hunt - 2018-03-31 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 Community Egg Hunt - 2018-03-31 10:00:00
Perfect Companion Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular