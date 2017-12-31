Join us for Washington DC’s most anticipated New Year’s Eve celebration! The 2018 Celebrity Masquerade Ball is an exclusive NYE event hosted by reality-tv star Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban (Keeping Up with the Kardashians) with entertainment provided by the region’s hottest DJs, DJ CYD and DJ EPX.

Gather at the luxurious HYATT REGENCY WASHINGTON ON CAPITOL HILL for a night of incredible sights, sounds, tastes, and treats. You'll be within easy reach of the best DC has to offer, from dining and entertainment to monuments and memorials, including the breathtaking United States Capitol. Now in our fifth year of producing DC's hottest NYE celebrations, we've listened to our guests and have selected the most lavish food, drink, and entertainment options for our DC audience. Our three unique ticket packages will allow you to craft a New Year's Eve celebration experience that is PERFECT FOR YOU AND YOUR FRIENDS!

OPTION 1: General Admission

Your General Admission ticket sets the stage for a memorable New Year's Eve. Enter at 10pm with full access to the main event area and ballrooms. Party with friends on two dance floors and enjoy mixes from DJ EPX and DJ CYD. ALL DRINKS ARE INCLUDED with your ticket price; beer, wine, and liquor flow freely all night and PARTY FAVORS are included for all guests. Raise a glass of champagne at midnight and toast the New Year with live coverage of New York's TIMES SQUARE BALL DROP on jumbo screens, and enjoy a spectacular balloon drop when the clock strikes twelve!

OPTION 2: General Admission + Buffet

Enjoy all the benefits of our General Admission package as well as a delicious buffet dinner served in a private area exclusively for our buffet guests. You'll enter the event one hour early, at 9pm.

OPTION 3: General Admission + Seated, 3-Course Dinner with Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban

Our ALL-INCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE provides an unparalleled luxury New Year's Eve experience! Enjoy a sumptuous 3-course seated dinner with reality tv star Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban (Keeping Up with the Kardashians) at 7pm in the Hyatt Regency's Thornton Room, featuring sweeping views of the US Capitol and Washington, DC skyline. Enter the event one hour early at 9pm and have complete access to all main party areas, ballrooms, and amenities. VIP guests also enjoy EXCLUSIVE UPGRADES that include PREMIUM DRINKS from our VIP BARS SPONSORED BY RED BULL, VIP CUISINE, VIP-ONLY PARTY FAVORS, and more!

IMPORTANT: For all ticket packages: 21+ only. Dress to impress. Prices increase as we get closer to the date of the event. All sales final and non-refundable. Valet/coat check available for additional fee.

***ROOM RESERVATION BONUS***

Book a room at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill and receive a 4-pack of Red Bull courtesy of GQ Agency & the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill. Reserve through our event link and receive discounted room rates specifically for this event. Reservations can be made online at https://aws.passkey.com/go/GQNewYears

CELEBRITY MASQUERADE BALL featuring JONATHAN “FOODGOD” CHEBAN ($75 - $159)

Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill

400 New Jersey Ave, NW, Washington DC 20001

7:00pm-2:00am (Admission times vary by ticket type.)

Tickets: https://www.eventnation.co/event/NewYear'sEve2018CelebrityMasquerade-Ball?ref=pho

ABOUT JONATHAN “FOODGOD” CHEBAN

Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban is a reality-television star and entrepreneur/celebrity host. His enormous popularity comes in part thanks to his recurring role on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality tv series and spinoffs. Jonathan is the host of our Masquerade Ball at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill, where he’ll be meeting and greeting partygoers and joining VIP guests for an exclusive culinary experience in the Hyatt’s Thornton Room. He’s the perfect choice to host our seated dinner, as Jonathan has been knighted as the “Foodgod” by none other than Kanye West himself!

ABOUT DJ EPX

Edwin Park, better known as EPX, has been one of the most in-demand DJs in our nation's capital and throughout the United States, with club residencies in many major cities. Performing more than 200 times each year is only part of EPX’s appeal – he also hosts his own podcast, "The EPX Centre," and is constantly working on edits that are featured on the top record pools in the world (DJCity, ClubKillers). An all-around talent in the dance music scene, EPX has been honored to play alongside numerous world-renowned artists like Alesso, Above & Beyond, and Oliver Heldens. Follow DJ EPX at www.facebook.com/EPXOfficial.

ABOUT DJ CYD

DJ CYD (formerly DJ Charity) is a rising star in the DC club scene who’s passion for mixing and music help her put an indelible mark on club experiences by mixing classic sounds with vivacious beats. Her energetic style showcases her vast knowledge of music, earning her business and honors from international powerhouse brands like Nike, Under Armour, Superdry, DKNY, Tory Burch, Lamborghini, and Maserati. Her current residencies include Tropicalia, 14-Forty, and Fig & Olive. She is the official DJ of the Clio Award Show in New York. CYD has such a deep love for house music that she debuted in Aruba for Love Festival, is the Regional Director in the DC area for the House Music Awards, and has performed at the renowned house music venue Echostage for Budlight. Learn more about DJ CYD at http://www.djcydofficial.com/.