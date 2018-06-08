2018 Celebrate Fairfax! Festival

Event: The 37th Annual Celebrate Fairfax! Festival

Dates: June 8th - 10th, 2018

Location: Fairfax County Government Center

Tagline: Summer Starts Here!

Overall Theme: Vacation in your own backyard!

2018 Theme: The 90’s

Tickets: At the gate: $15 adult (13 & Older); $5 youth (3-12); 2 & Under Free; $10 Seniors & Active and Retired Military with ID. Discounted tickets can be purchased in advance at www.CelebrateFairfax.com.

Website: www.CelebrateFairfax.com

BUD LIGHT MAIN STAGE PERFORMANCES:

• Friday, June 8th at 8:00pm – Good Charlotte

• Saturday, June 9th at 6:30pm – Sugar Ray & Gin Blossoms

• Sunday, June 10th at 4:30pm – Cracker performing at The Sunday Brew

POPULAR PROGRAMS:

• The Sunday Brew – The newest addition to Celebrate Fairfax!, the Sunday Brew is a pop-up beer festival which will feature 12 local and regional breweries, each with up to 4 types of craft beer. Located in the Bud Light Main Stage viewing area, the Sunday Brew will also include 2 stages of non-stop entertainment, beer-focused activities and exhibitors. All festival attendees are welcome to enjoy the music and activities, however, only those attendees that purchased the Sunday Brew ticket will be able to taste the craft brews. Tickets are limited!

• The Garden & Silent Disco – Features craft brews and dueling DJs in a club-like atmosphere. Three DJ's spin the crowd into frenzy and the only way you can hear it is with specifically tailored, wireless headphones. At our silent disco, rather than using a traditional speaker system, live music is broadcasted and picked up by specially designed wireless headphones worn by the audience. Each headphone has two channels, one for each DJ, and the audience can switch back and forth between the two channels depending on what music they want to dance to. Three DJs, three different types of music. Those without the headphones hear no music, giving the amusing effect of a room full of people dancing to silence. Entertainment for everyone! New this year – the Silent Band.

• PSISTORM CUP VI esports Arena - For the first appearance of PSISTORM Cup VI at the Celebrate Fairfax! Festival, the focus will be on creating the ultimate fan experience throughout the 3-day event. The esports Arena will feature “Open Play” all weekend and a 2-day StarCraft II Tournament. Each day there will also be tournaments for Madden, FIFA, Smash Brothers and more!

• The AT&T Hub - With so many things to see and do, this new program area at Celebrate Fairfax!, is the perfect place to relax and unwind during the festival weekend. Enjoy tastings of local Virginia wines and mead in the Taste of Virginia Tent, giant lawn games, a lounge area and entertainment on the Wegmans Vintage.

• Fairfax County DockDogs Championship – The world’s premier canine aquatics competition is returning to Fairfax! DockDogs is a national dog jumping competition that will feature four-legged athletes from around the region. Three competitions combine to make one action packed family oriented show. Dogs compete in Big Air (long jump), Extreme Vertical (high jump), and Speed Retrieve by jumping off of a 20 foot dock into a 40 foot pool of water. The overall best competitor wins the Iron Dog. Dock jumping is a fun and exciting canine sport open to all breeds.

• Inova Children's Hospital Avenue - Located at the heart of the Celebrate Fairfax! Festival, is a playground of interactive activities for the youngest of our guests. With a primary focus for those 12 and under, Inova Children's Hospital Avenue is a not-to-miss destination for all young families. Programs have a basis in education, fun, and imagination. All activities are interactive, and include a petting zoo, Children's stage, Fairfax Express Trackless Train Ride, Robotics Pavilion, Wiggle Car Village, and an expanded Public Safety Display featuring fire trucks! All programs and activities in Inova Children's Hospital Avenue are FREE with festival admission.

• Fairfax County Karaoke Championship - Think you have what it takes to be the Karaoke Champion of Fairfax County? Well now is your chance! The Celebrate Fairfax! Festival is proud to present the sixth annual Fairfax County Karaoke Championship. The competition will consist of three rounds: preliminary rounds starting March 17th at various local venues (see www.celebratefairfax.com for a full list), semi-final and final rounds -- both at the Celebrate Fairfax! Festival on Saturday June 9th. One winner will be named Fairfax County Karaoke Champion and will receive the grand prize of $1,500.

• Celebrate Fairfax! 5k – Double the fun when you take on this 5k and festival experience. Run the Celebrate Fairfax 5k, and then continue the good times at the outrageously popular Celebrate Fairfax! Festival. It’s all happening at the Fairfax County Government Center on Sunday, June 10th. 5k will start at 8:00 a.m. and the free tot dash will begin at 9:00. Pre-registered runners will receive a 2018 Celebrate Fairfax! technical race T-shirts and two free tickets good for Sunday admission to Celebrate Fairfax. The Celebrate Fairfax Education Fund operated through the Community Foundation of Northern Virginia is the beneficiary for the Celebrate Fairfax 5k.

OTHER INFORMATION:

• The Celebrate Fairfax! Festival is Northern Virginia's largest community-wide event.

• Produced by Celebrate Fairfax, Inc, the annual festival hosts tens of thousands of visitors during the three-day run.

• Nightly fireworks, presented by Leidos, are a highlight of the festival, and one of many great family programs.

• 25 acres of fun with thrilling rides, fireworks, 120 live performances on seven stages, and hundreds of exhibits and activities - all included with admission!

• More than 300 exhibitors, food vendors, crafters and interactive activities

For more information on any of the festival's programs, or to become a part of the festival as a volunteer, please browse our website, www.celebratefairfax.com, or contact the Celebrate Fairfax, Inc. office at celebratefairfax@fairfaxcounty.gov or (703) 324-3247.