2018 Atlantic Shores Home & Garden Tour

Atlantic Shores Retirement Community 1200 Atlantic Shores Drive , Virginia 23454

Free event featuring tours of seven villa and apartments within Atlantic Shores Retirement community, showcasing interior and floral designs, galleries with artwork from resident artists, community landscaping and Victory Garden tours. Photo booth, seminar on downsizing, and live appearance by Tony Macrini from WNIS-AM. Guests will also enjoy hospitality stations featuring specialty cuisine prepared by Atlantic Shores’ award-winning chefs, paired with accompanying wines, and a live cooking demo. Event will conclude with a lakeside luncheon with games and live music

Info
Atlantic Shores Retirement Community 1200 Atlantic Shores Drive , Virginia 23454 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Home & Garden
757-716-3000
