2017 Summer Chamber Music Series: Sounds of Strings

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Featuring works by Luigi Boccherini, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Our 2017 summer chamber music explorations include a diverse and beautiful range of free public concerts and an intensive two-week training session with young artists.

Faculty and guest artist performers include:

Shmuel Ashkenasi, violin

David Ehrlich, violin

Mathias Tacke, violin

Katharina Kang, viola

Michael Klotz, viola

Coleman Itzkoff, cello

Dmitry Kouzov, cello

Phillip Paglialonga, clarinet

Richard Masters, piano

Kwan Yi, piano

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

