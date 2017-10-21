2017 Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival

Stockley Gardens Park Corner of Stockley Gardens and West Olney Rd., Virginia 23510

Twice a year, on the third weekend in May and October, people flock to Stockley Gardens in Norfolk's historic Ghent neighborhood to browse through jewelry, pottery, paintings, and other works of art by approximately 130 artists. The park is full of strollers and dogs and tantalizing smells. Music drifts from the stage. Friends stop to chat. And throughout the weekend, there is a feeling of hope.

Stockley Gardens Park Corner of Stockley Gardens and West Olney Rd., Virginia 23510
