2017 Menards Chevy Show

The Menards Chevy Show series welcomes two new sponsors for 2017. Gunk HDC32 cleaner from RSC Brands, and Moonshine Sweet Tea have both joined the series as sponsors and will receive exposure at all events as well as on the Menards Chevy Show series TV show broadcast on the Velocity network this fall.

The two new series sponsors both appreciate the automotive enthusiast audience and saw the events and TV show as a way to connect through retail partner Menards. RSC Brands, maker of the Gunk product line, has had many products in Menards stores for years and the series provided a promotion to add the HDC32 degreaser cleaner in all 300 stores throughout the Midwest. Joining Gunk in the aisles at Menards and on the series TV show for the 2017 season will be Moonshine Sweet Tea.

The Menards Chevy Show is the premier national touring series for Chevrolet enthusiasts. It hosts twelve events throughout the U.S. featuring a car show, drag race, and swap meet format which offers something for everyone from high-powered Chevy racing action to spectacular show cars at top motorsports venues. For more information please visit http://www.virginiamotorsports.com/.