2017 HEAV Homeschool Convention

Greater Richmond Convention Center 403 North 3rd street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Homeschooling, or considering it? Get the information and inspiration you need at HEAV’s Virginia Homeschool Convention, Home Education: Building a Strong Foundation, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. This year’s convention features keynote speakers including Phil Tuttle of Walk Through the Bible and KidMin Science’s Josh Denhart with his “Amazing Chemistry Show.” Also included are 150+ workshops by Adam Andrews, Kim Hyland, Kathy Lipp, and many others! The Exhibit Hall includes more than 350 booths, plus a robotics expo, hands-on science demos, presentations by Dr. Lianna Callentine, and more. New this year is the STEM Teen Program by Josh Denhart. Returning is an expanded college fair, music competition, HUGE used curriculum sale, and chess championships. Qualified parents of preschoolers attend FREE! Three How-to-Begin-Homeschooling Workshops on Thursday are FREE for anyone. Free shuttle bus runs all three days! For more information and to register, visit www.heav.org or call 804-278-9200.

Greater Richmond Convention Center 403 North 3rd street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map

8042789200

