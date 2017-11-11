2017 Capital Caring Gala

Capital Caring, Virginia's largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2017! To commemorate this important milestone, Capital Caring will celebrate with a special 40th Anniversary Passion for Caring Gala, held on Saturday, November 11, at the MGM National Harbor Resort.

The 2017 Gala will showcase Capital Caring’s history of innovation and give us the chance to celebrate the care we’ve provided to nearly 110,000 moms, dads, and kids across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia since our inception. This elegant affair will include a hosted bar, dinner, a live and silent auction, live music, dancing and dessert. Don’t miss your opportunity to join hundreds of loyal donors, corporate partners, community champions, leaders in the healthcare industry, and Capital Caring’s board and executive leadership, as they gather to commemorate Capital Caring’s 40 years of service.