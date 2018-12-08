Relax, have fun, and make art with your child! 1st Art takes place in our unique studio space especially designed for little artists and lead by our early childhood specialists. Our playful approach to art will engage your young artist and foster learning by teaching fundamental motor skills, increasing self-confidence, promoting awareness of the visual and tactile world, and by integrating the senses.
1st Art: Second Saturdays
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
Oct 10, 2018
