1st Art: Second Saturdays

to Google Calendar - 1st Art: Second Saturdays - 2018-12-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 1st Art: Second Saturdays - 2018-12-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 1st Art: Second Saturdays - 2018-12-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - 1st Art: Second Saturdays - 2018-12-08 10:00:00

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

Relax, have fun, and make art with your child! 1st Art takes place in our unique studio space especially designed for little artists and lead by our early childhood specialists. Our playful approach to art will engage your young artist and foster learning by teaching fundamental motor skills, increasing self-confidence, promoting awareness of the visual and tactile world, and by integrating the senses.

Info
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
757-425-0000
to Google Calendar - 1st Art: Second Saturdays - 2018-12-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 1st Art: Second Saturdays - 2018-12-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 1st Art: Second Saturdays - 2018-12-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - 1st Art: Second Saturdays - 2018-12-08 10:00:00
Ride Along

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular